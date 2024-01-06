‘Real Housewives’: What to Expect From Erika Jayne Vegas Residency Doc & More 2024 Premieres

Vanderpump Rules isn’t the only unscripted drama setting the Bravoverse on fire in 2024. Below Deck sets sail for Season 11 in February, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne takes center stage in spring’s Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, a two-part documentary following the scandal-plagued performer as she preps for the launch of her Las Vegas residency.

“She was so completely game,” says exec producer Alex Baskin of Jayne. “She gave us as much access as we could have wanted.” That included allowing crews to arrive at her house every day at 7 a.m. to capture her de-glammed. “It feels completely different [from Housewives] because it is her individual pursuit,” Baskin adds. “She opens up in a way that would be hard for anyone. I’m really proud of her.”

As for other Housewives entries in the pipeline, it was revealed at BravoCon that The Real Housewives of Dubai would be back for a second season in 2024, with fitness influencer Taleen Marie filling the spot left by exiting cast member Nina Ali. We know is she’s a friend of fellow Dubai wife Caroline Brooks, but who might Marie want to watch out for? She told the crowd at the convention that “the biggest one” Brooks had warned her about was “Miss Caroline Stanbury.” That sounds about right!

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami—which has moved back to Bravo after it did so well airing only on Peacock from 2021 to 2023—also resumes with new episodes into February. Look for a chaotic trip to Mexico City that stirs up some bad blood between activist and model Lisa Hochstein and “a friend of” castmate Kiki Barth.

Speaking of clashes, the rotating resentments among The Real Housewives of Potomac heat up as Season 8 stretches into March. Now that grande dame Karen Huger has seemingly buried the hatchet with long-running instigator Gizelle Bryant, she’s set her sights on taking Robyn Dixon to task for gaslighting the group about her not-so-perfect love life. And if you’ve seen the trailer for this season, you know La Huger isn’t the only one side-eyeing that situation!

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s January 2024 issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage on Vanderpump RulesThe Sopranos‘ Anniversary, and more streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

