You can totally bet it all on this blonde. Because when Erika Jayne brings that BDE (Big Diva Energy), we all win.

And let’s be honest, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could use a stroke of good fortune, too. After two rough seasons of in-fighting, cast shakeups, home invasions, Hilton dramas, facial rollers, and an Andy Cohen-declared “pause,” the ladies returned to our screens last night for Season 13, less one Lisa Rinna. But instead of the hostility and aggressive attacks on one another that we’ve come to expect, the episode felt…hopeful? Happier?

Whatever it was — and we are not crediting Eagle Woman and Dorit‘s apparently sub-zero Malibu retreat — we’ll take it. The more fun the 90210’ers have, the better — especially in the case of Erika, who has been through a lot since before COVID: highly publicized legal troubles, financial collapse, the end of her marriage but still caring for her ailing husband Tom Girardi, social-media beefs with cast mates, and countless in-person conflicts, often exacerbated by her own sharp tongue (see: BravoCon 2022). So when we sat down with the multi-hyphenate performer, currently in the midst of a Vegas residency with her show “Bet It All on Blonde,” there was a feeling that things were finally turning around for her.

“I want to move on,” she says. “And what I mean by that is, I want to move on and I want others to let me move on.” Noting that it’s been a grueling three years since she filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi amid accusations of financial malfeasance (of which Jayne has been cleared of any involvement), the Pretty Mess author is ready to start a new chapter. “It is time for everyone to put down the pitchforks.”

Fittingly, she’s not interested in shoveling b.s., either. While she hints that things are getting much better with Garcelle Beauvais following the Rinna-instigated #booktrashgate, when asked about fellow Housewife Sutton Stracke, one of her most vocal detractors last season, Jayne flatly admits that she’s not having it anymore. “I think that Sutton is very much wanting to be liked by fans and wanting to play that game. … I don’t know what games Sutton is playing, but she’s playing one.”

Maybe we’ll find out next month when the whole lot of them head to Vegas for BravoCon ’23!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo