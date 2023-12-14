Andre Braugher’s Cause of Death Revealed

A cause of death for actor Andre Braugher, who died at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, has been revealed.

Earlier this week, when it was reported that he died, it was said that he had a brief illness. His publicist Jennifer Allen has now revealed he had lung cancer, the diagnosis of which came a few months prior to his death, according to The New York Times. According to a profile in 2014 for New York Magazine, he “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago.”

Braugher was best known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It was for the former that he won an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. (He won another Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Thief, and was nominated for nine others.) Homicide: Life on the Street also earned him two Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in Drama in 1997 and 1998.

His other TV roles included The Andromeda Strain, Men of a Certain Age, Last Resort, and The Good Fight. His last TV role, The Residence, was halfway through its eight episodes when production shut down to the writers’ strike in May, according to Deadline.

Following his death, many in Hollywood, including his former costars, paid tribute to the actor. “We are saddened to hear of Andre Braugher’s passing. Best known for ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ he was a powerful and dynamic performer in drama and comedy. He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his family and friends,” SAG-AFTRA posted on Instagram.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings, and his mother, Sally Braugher.