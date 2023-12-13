Andre Braugher Dies: Tributes Pour In for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘Homicide’ Star

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is paying tribute to their beloved co-star André Braugher, who tragically passed away on Monday, December 11, after a brief illness. He was 61.

Braugher was a prolific actor, perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning role as Detective Frank Pembleton on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street, as well as Gideon’s Crossing, Hack, and Men of a Certain Age. But, in more recent years, he was known as Capt. Raymond Holt in the hit police procedural comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Terry Crews, who played Lt. Terry Jeffords on the sitcom, which aired its final season in 2021, led off the tributes on Instagram, writing, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious ears watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Marc Evan Jackson, who portrayed Braugher’s on-screen husband, Kevin, shared a sweet tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “O Captain. My Captain,” alongside a photo of the pair together on set.

Jackson also told People, “Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family and all those who, like all of us, loved him very much.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Dirk Blocker, who played Michael Hitchcock, wrote on Instagram, “I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Chelsea Peretti, who portrayed Gina Linetti, shared her tribute on Instagram, writing, “Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.”

She continued, “I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

“So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with,” wrote Joe Lo Truglio, who portrayed Det. Charles Boyle.

“We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it,” Lo Truglio added. “He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him.”

Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Norm Scully on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote, “An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99”

Melissa Fumero, who portrayed Amy Santiago, simply shared a touching photo of Captain Holt’s empty desk on her Instagram Stories.

Fox, which aired the first five seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before it moved to NBC, also shared a statement, which read, “Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher.”

The statement continued, “He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.”

“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre’s family and loved ones at this time,” the statement concluded.

Other stars and friends also paid tribute, including Homicide writer and producer, David Simon, who tweeted, “Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

“This is impossible for me to process,” shared Mike Royce, creator of Men of a Certain Age, which Braugher starred in from 2009 to 2011. “He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss.”

Check out more tributes below.

We were always in awe at the Brooklyn. 99 table reads. He was effortless with zero ego, didn’t miss a joke, knocked it out of the park time and time again. He made me laugh so much. unbelievably sad about this. RIP Andre https://t.co/WEvi4WOO5g — GabayJonathan (@GabayJonathan) December 13, 2023

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

