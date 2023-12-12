André Braugher Dies: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Was 61

André Braugher, the acclaimed actor who won two Emmy Awards for his roles in series such as Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at the age of 61. His first film appearance was in Glory, directed by Edward Zwick, alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

Braugher succumbed to a brief illness on Monday, according to Deadline.

Although Braugher was known for his versatility in comedic roles, he is best remembered for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. His intense performances, particularly in the interrogation room, where he skillfully confronted and outsmarted crime suspects. Braugher also earned an Emmy for his role in Homicide: Life on the Street, a show he starred in from 1992 to 1998.

During this time, he met his wife, actress Ami Brabson.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Braugher received the Emmy in 1998, along with two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard. Known for his diverse roles, he recently co-starred in She Said, a drama recounting Jodi Kantor’s and Megan Twohy’s investigative journalism, key to Harvey Weinstein’s prosecution and the #MeToo movement. Braugher portrayed Dean Baquet, the Times’ Executive Editor.

Upcoming, he was set to star in the Netflix show The Residence and concluded a noteworthy run on Paramount+‘s The Good Fight, playing showman lawyer Ri’Chard Lane. Notably, he achieved acclaim for his eight-season stint on the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, earning two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations for his role as Captain Ray Holt. See co-star Marc Evan Jackson’s tribute post below.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Before that, Braugher starred in TNT‘s Men of a Certain Age, earning two Emmy nominations for portraying an anxiety-stricken diabetic dad. His credits include the 2008 sci-fi miniseries The Andromeda Strain alongside Benjamin Bratt and Eric McCormack.

He earned an Emmy for Thief and a Golden Globe nod. Braugher starred in Salem’s Lot, Hack, and the Showtime film 10,000 Black Men Named George, where he served as an executive producer and received an NAACP Award nomination. He garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Gideon’s Crossing and directed a vignette in the Showtime trilogy Love Songs, where he also starred. Braugher was also featured in the TNT telefilm Passing Glory for director Steve James.

Braugher is survived by his wife and their sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles Jennings and his mother, Sally Braugher. Additionally, he leaves behind his dedicated representatives, WME agent Brandt Joel, attorney Keith Klevan, and publicist Jennifer Allen of Viewpoint, with whom he had collaborated for the past 25 years.

Donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Braugher served on the board.