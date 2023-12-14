College Football Bowl Games 2023 TV Schedule
It’s that time of year again, and we’re not talking about Christmas.
It’s college football bowl season, featuring more mediocre teams, silly sponsor names and unappealing locales than ever before!
Action kicks off Saturday, December 16, with seven games, highlighted by the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. Not only is Rob Gronkowski hosting this game, but also he’s going to sing the national anthem. So there’s that.
Only two bowl games have significance in the national championship picture. On New Year’s Day, the College Football Playoff semifinal games have the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
It’s the final season for the four-team College Football Playoff, as the NCAA expands the postseason tournament to 12 teams beginning next year.
College Football Bowl Games 2023 TV Schedule
All Times Eastern/Central.
Saturday, December 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, 11a/10a c, ESPN
Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M, noon/11a c, ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN
Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN
Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk: UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN
Monday, December 18
Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN
Tuesday, December 19
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, 9/8c, ESPN
Thursday, December 21
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse, 8/7c, ESPN
Friday, December 22
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30/5:30c, ESPN
Saturday, December 23
76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke, noon/11a c, ABC
Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, noon/11a c, ESPN
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan, 7/6c, ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN
Tuesday, December 26
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2/1c, ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, 9/8c, ESPN
Wednesday, December 27
Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, 2/1c, ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl: 15 Louisville vs. USC, 8/7c, Fox
TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. 20 Oklahoma State, 9/8c, ESPN
Thursday, December 28
Wasabi Fenway Bowl: 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11a/10a c, ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl: 18 NC State vs. 25 Kansas State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl: 14 Arizona vs. 12 Oklahoma, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN
Friday, December 29
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon/11a c, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: 19 Oregon State vs. 16 Notre Dame, 2/1c, CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: 9 Missouri vs. 7 Ohio State, 8/7c, ESPN
Saturday, December 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: 11 Ole Miss vs. 10 Penn State, noon/11a c, ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland, 2/1c, ABC
Capital One Orange Bowl: 6 Georgia vs. 5 Florida State, 4/3c, ESPN
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30/3:30c, The CW/Barstool Sports
Monday, January 1
ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU, noon/11a c, ESPN2
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: 23 Liberty vs. 8 Oregon, 1/noon c, ESPN
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: 17 Iowa vs. 21 Tennessee, 1/noon c, ABC
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential: 4 Alabama vs. 1 Michigan, 5/4c, ESPN
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: 3 Texas vs. 2 Washington, 8:45/7:45c, ESPN
Monday, January 8
CFP National Championship Game, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN & ESPN2