It’s that time of year again, and we’re not talking about Christmas.

It’s college football bowl season, featuring more mediocre teams, silly sponsor names and unappealing locales than ever before!

Action kicks off Saturday, December 16, with seven games, highlighted by the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. Not only is Rob Gronkowski hosting this game, but also he’s going to sing the national anthem. So there’s that.

Only two bowl games have significance in the national championship picture. On New Year’s Day, the College Football Playoff semifinal games have the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

It’s the final season for the four-team College Football Playoff, as the NCAA expands the postseason tournament to 12 teams beginning next year.

College Football Bowl Games 2023 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, December 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, 11a/10a c, ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M, noon/11a c, ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN

Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk: UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN

Monday, December 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 19

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, 9/8c, ESPN

Thursday, December 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse, 8/7c, ESPN

Friday, December 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30/5:30c, ESPN

Saturday, December 23

76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke, noon/11a c, ABC

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, noon/11a c, ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan, 7/6c, ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2/1c, ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, 9/8c, ESPN

Wednesday, December 27

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, 2/1c, ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl: 15 Louisville vs. USC, 8/7c, Fox

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. 20 Oklahoma State, 9/8c, ESPN

Thursday, December 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11a/10a c, ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl: 18 NC State vs. 25 Kansas State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl: 14 Arizona vs. 12 Oklahoma, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN

Friday, December 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon/11a c, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: 19 Oregon State vs. 16 Notre Dame, 2/1c, CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: 9 Missouri vs. 7 Ohio State, 8/7c, ESPN

Saturday, December 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: 11 Ole Miss vs. 10 Penn State, noon/11a c, ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland, 2/1c, ABC

Capital One Orange Bowl: 6 Georgia vs. 5 Florida State, 4/3c, ESPN

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30/3:30c, The CW/Barstool Sports

Monday, January 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU, noon/11a c, ESPN2

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: 23 Liberty vs. 8 Oregon, 1/noon c, ESPN

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: 17 Iowa vs. 21 Tennessee, 1/noon c, ABC

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential: 4 Alabama vs. 1 Michigan, 5/4c, ESPN

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: 3 Texas vs. 2 Washington, 8:45/7:45c, ESPN

Monday, January 8

CFP National Championship Game, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN & ESPN2