Julie Robinson Belafonte, Harry Belafonte’s Wife of 50 Years, Dies at 95

Julie Robinson Belafonte, a dancer, actress, and long-time activist who was married to legendary singer Harry Belafonte for 50 years, has died. She was 95.

As reported by the New York Times, Julie passed away on Saturday, March 9, in Los Angeles at an assisted living facility. She had been residing at the facility for the past year and nine months after living for decades in Manhattan. The cause of death was said to be cardio pulmonary failure.

“Our mother left us within months of our father, Harry Belafonte, her first and only husband and partner of 50 years until their divorce in 2007,” Gina and David Belafonte said in a joint statement, per Wate.com. “Julie’s journey was intertwined with love, as she became his political companion and wife. Together, they shared a life filled with political organizing, activism, love, laughter, and artistic inspiration.”

As an interracial couple, Julie being white and Harry Black Caribbean-American, they “endured racial hatred and abuse through the years when a high profile relationship and marriage between a Black man and a White woman was dangerous,” wrote Gina and David.

But together, Julie and Harry stood tall and were ardent activists during the 1960s Civil Rights era. Julie marched alongside her husband in various protests against racial discrimination and helped plan and host countless fundraisers for civil rights groups.

“Bearing children in that climate was an affirmation of their commitment to the need for diversity in the world,” Gina and David continued. “Together, they navigated the complexities of life with unwavering commitment, leaving an indelible mark on the world around them. Their home was a tapestry of inclusivity, a hot spot for artists and political luminaries to gather, and it is comforting for us to know that she is joining our father after a lifetime together.”

Outside of her activism, Julie was a principal dancer with the internationally acclaimed Katherine Dunham Dance Company and also toured and performed with Harry, later designing his touring costumes.

As an actress, she appeared in the films Mambo (1954), Lust For Life (1956), A Safe Place (1971), and Buck and the Preacher (1972). On television, she was featured as a dancer on the Belafonte, New York 19 special in 1960 and as herself on 60 Minutes, Sing Your Song, and Unsung Hollywood.

In later years, Julie became a documentary filmmaker, producing the 2009 film Flags, Feathers and Lies about the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and the resilience of the Mardi Gras Indians.

“Julie’s legacy extends far beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of nieces, nephews, and countless admirers who were fortunate enough to cross her path,” Gina and David wrote. “Let us remember her vibrant spirit, her passion for dance, art, politics, immaculate taste, and the unwavering love she shared with her family.”

Julie and Harry divorced in 2007; Harry passed away from congestive heart failure at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on April 25, 2023, at the age of 96.

She is survived by her two children and their families; daughter Gina Belafonte, husband Scott McCray, and their daughter Maria; and son David Belafonte, wife Malena Belafonte, and their two children Sarafina and Amadeus, and her step children Adrienne Biesemeyer Belafonte and Shari Belafonte, and their families.