March Madness: 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament TV Schedule

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off this week, and fans will be watching the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, as she tries to lead the Hawkeyes to a national championship.

The No. 1 seeded Hawkeyes play Saturday, March 23, against either UT Martin or Holy Cross, depending on the outcome of the Thursday’s First Four matchup. Iowa’s first-round game is televised by ABC at 3/2c.

Other No. 1 seeds are Texas, South Carolina and USC. Last year’s champion, LSU, is a No. 3 seed.

Action tips off with the First Four on Wednesday and Thursday, with the First Round beginning Friday and continuing Saturday.

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU and ESPNEWS combine to televise every tournament game live.

2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

First Four

Wednesday, March 20

7/6c: No. 16 Presbyterian vs. No. 16 Scared Heart, ESPNU

9/8c: No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt, ESPNU

Thursday, March 21

7/6c: No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 11 Auburn, ESPN2

9/8c: No. 16 UT Martin vs. No. 16 Holy Cross, ESPN2

First Round

Friday, March 22

11:30a/10:30a c: No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina, ESPN2

Noon/11a c: No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio State ESPN

1:30/12:30c: No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville, ESPN2

2/1c: No. 16 Presbyterian/Scared Heart vs. No. 1 South Carolina, ESPN

2:30/1:30c: No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke, ESPNEWS

3/2c: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas, ESPNU

3:30/2:30c: No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, ESPN2

4/3c: No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU, ESPN

4:30/3:30c: No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State, ESPNEWS

5:30/4:30c: No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama, ESPN2

6/5c: No. 12 Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor, ESPNU

7/6c: No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado, ESPNEWS

7:30/6:30c: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State, ESPN2

8/7c: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon State, ESPNU

10/9c: No. 15 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Stanford, ESPN2

10:30/9:30c: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska, ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Noon/11a c: No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee, ESPN

1/noon c: No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn, ABC

1:30/12:30c: No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana, ESPN2

2/1c: No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas, ESPNEWS

2:15/1:15c: No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN

2:30/1:30c: No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State, ESPNU

3/2c: No. 16 UT Martin/Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa, ABC

3:30/2:30c: No. 11 Arizona/Auburn vs. No. 6 Syracuse, ESPN2

4/3c: No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, ESPNEWS

4:30/3:30c: No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Southern California, ESPN

4:45/3:45c: No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss, ESPNU

5:30/4:30c: No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia, ESPN2

7/6c: No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 7 Creighton, ESPNEWS

7:30/6:30c: No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga, ESPN2

9:30/8:30c: No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA, ESPN2

10/9c: No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah, ESPNU

Second Round

Sunday, March 24 (ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Monday, March 25 (ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29 (ESPN/ABC)

Saturday, March 30 (ESPN/ABC)

Elite 8

Sunday, March 31 (ESPN/ABC)

Monday, April 1 (ESPN/ABC)

Final Four

Friday, April 5 (ESPN/ESPN+)

Championship

Sunday, April 7 (ABC/ESPN+)