March Madness: 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament TV Schedule

The UMBC Retrievers shocked everyone in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament by being the first No. 16 seed to knock out a No. 1 when they beat Virginia 74-54 in the first round. Lightning struck again when the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights slew No. 1 Purdue 63-58 last year.

No one is safe, and that’s why they call it March Madness.

Tristen Newton (pictured) and the reigning national champion UConn Huskies have a No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. They’ll try to buck the six-year trend of defending champs failing to reach the Sweet 16. Other No. 1s are Purdue, Houston and North Carolina.

Tournament play begins March 19-20 with the First Four from Dayton, Ohio, on truTV. This year’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 regionals take place March 28-31 in Boston (East), Dallas (South), Detroit (Midwest) and Los Angeles (West).

The Final Four is Saturday, April 6, and the championship game is Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

All 67 tournament games are nationally televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, and stream on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

NCAA Tournament Schedule at a Glance

First Four March 19-20 (truTV)

First & Second Rounds March 21-24 (CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV)

Regionals March 28-31 (CBS & TBS)

Final Four April 6 (TBS)

Championship Game April 8 (TBS)

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

6:40/5:40c: (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard, truTV

9:10/8:10c: (10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia, truTV

Wednesday, March 20

6:40/5:40c: (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana St., truTV

9:10/8:10c: (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St., truTV

First Round

Thursday, March 21

12:15/11:15a c: (9) Michigan St. vs. (8) Mississippi St., CBS

12:40/11:40a c: (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU, truTV

1:30/12:30c: (14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton, TNT

2/1c: (15) Long Beach St. vs. (2) Arizona, TBS

2:45/1:45c: (16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS

3:10/2:10c: (14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois, truTV

4/3c: (11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina, TNT

4:30/3:30c: (10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton, TBS

6:50/5:50c: (10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas, TNT

7:10/6:10c: (14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky, CBS

7:25/6:25c: (12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga, TBS

7:35/6:35c: (15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St., truTV

9:20/8:20c: (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Tennessee, TNT

9:40/8:40c: (11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech, CBS

9:55/8:55c: (13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas, TBS

10:05/9:05c: (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St., truTV

Friday, March 22

12:15/11:15a c: (9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic, CBS

12:40/11:40a c: (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor, truTV

1:45/12:45c: (12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego St., TNT

2/1c: (15) Western Ky. vs. (2) Marquette, TBS

2:45/1:45c: (16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn, CBS

3:10/2:10c: (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson, truTV

4:15/3:15c: (13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn, TNT

4:30/3:30c: (10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida, TBS

6:50/5:50c: (9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska, TNT

7:10/6:10c: (13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke, CBS

7:25/6:25c: (16) Grambling/Montana St. vs. (1) Purdue, TBS

7:35/6:35c: (13) Col. of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama, truTV

9:20/8:20c: (16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston, TNT

9:40/8:40c: (12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin, CBS

9:55/8:55c: (9) TCU vs. (8) Utah St., TBS

10:05/9:05c: (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA), truTV