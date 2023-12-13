‘I Can See Your Voice’ Sets Dionne Warwick, Lisa Ann Walter & More Season 3 Celebrity Panelists

There’s quite the list of celebrities appearing on I Can See Your Voice in Season 3, premiering Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8/7c, as celebrity detectives.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Fox‘s musical guessing game will welcome as panelists the following actors, athletes, comedians, musicians, and TV personalities: Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, DeRay Davis, Gavin DeGraw, Kate Flannery, Ron Funches, Jennie Garth, Johnny Gill, Nikki Glaser, Todrick Hall, Tyler Hilton, Dwight Howard, Cheyenne Jackson, Penn Jillette, Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Maggie Lawson, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Jon Lovitz, Maddie & Tae, Romeo Miller, Finesse Mitchell, Frankie Muniz, Melissa Peterman, Shawn Stockman, Lisa Ann Walter, Dionne Warwick, Michelle Williams, Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Carnie Wilson. Plus, check out our exclusive photo above.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 will also include all-new theme nights, such as Queen Night, Motown Night, and Diva’s Night.

The competition show is hosted and executive produced by Ken Jeong. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton also return with the rotating panel of aforementioned guest celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. There’s $100,000 on the line, and the contestant will try to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good. In the end, the singer whom the contestant chooses will reveal their true voice, in a duet performance with a musical superstar. Will it be an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck?

New music-centric guessing game show We Are Family, hosted by Anthony Anderson alongside his mother Doris Bowman, will follow I Can See Your Voice at 9/8c on Wednesdays. It will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.

I Can See Your Voice is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Showrunner Daniel Martin executive produces with Jeong. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

I Can See Your Voice, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 8/7c, Fox