‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Reruns Join Fox Fall Schedule, ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Gets Moved

Fox, amid the writers and actors strike, has slotted reruns of 9-1-1: Lone Star into its fall schedule while moving the unscripted competition series, I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Ken Jeong to midseason following the completed production of its third season.

The previously aired Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will now air on Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m., following Season 3 of Name That Tune.

The move comes as the network prepares for the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star and its fifth season once both strikes end, although there’s no official end in sight. The series’ parent show, 9-1-1, was not renewed by the network and is instead slated to arrive on ABC once the strikes end.

Other broadcast networks are pulling similar moves, as ABC is set to debut repeats of Abbott Elementary during the fall.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, and it showcases the lives of the police, fire, and ambulance departments of Company 126 in Austin.

Lone Star‘s cast includes Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are the series creators, executive producers, and writers. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. The executive producers are Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Bassett, Lowe, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, and Bob Goodman.

Meanwhile, I Can See Your Voice aired its second season between December 2021 and June 2022.

Jeong hosts the show alongside Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and the third season was filmed in Atlanta at the end of last year. Fox Alternative Entertainment produces it.