Cecily Strong Is Replaced on ‘SNL’ After Dress Rehearsal

Cecily Strong, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, made a surprise return to the show ahead of the December 9 edition. The actress and comedian, who departed SNL at the end of 2022, took part in rehearsals portraying Rep. Elise Stefanik. However, when the show aired, Strong had been replaced by new featured cast member Chloe Troast in the same role, according to sources. Saturday Night Network also confirmed the news.

Speculation arose about Strong possibly postponing her return to appear on the next week’s episode, where Kate McKinnon, another alum, was set to host. The reason for Strong’s substitution in the cold open was unclear. It was also unknown how much preparation Troast had before taking on the role and interpreting the political character in her own way.

The sketch itself faced mixed reactions, with lukewarm laughs and a predominantly negative response from viewers online. Additionally, there were errors in the sketch, including the mix-up of the names of two college presidents, with the U Penn and MIT nameplates initially switched (later corrected in the online version). Some conservatives criticized the segment as antisemitic, expressing dissatisfaction with its approach.

SNL hit a moronic new low by mocking Rep. Elise Stefanik – who skillfully exposed the smug antisemitism of three Ivy League doyennes and their universities – instead of the evil easy targets. The Stefanik-retard impression is painfully pedestrian. Christian nails it here. https://t.co/D30CQODppy — Lou Aguilar (@SandbaggerDC) December 10, 2023

The sketch coincided with news of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigning from her role following public backlash, including from school alumni, to her appearance before Congress earlier in the week.

The swift developments in the news cycle may have influenced the decision to replace Strong in the sketch, either due to sensitivity concerns or a lack of preparation time following the news.

Observers noted that the actual college presidents’ testimony earlier in the week, while legally sound, came across as tone-deaf to broader public concerns about antisemitism.

