‘SNL’ Highlights: Adam Driver Plays a Baby, Julia Stiles Cameos

Adam Driver is one episode away from Saturday Night Live’s venerated Five-Timer Club after hosting the NBC sketch-comedy series for a fourth time on Saturday, with Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest.

FYI, the Ferrari star is the second-to-last SNL host of 2023: Former cast member Kate McKinnon will return to host the show on Saturday, December 16.

Below, find highlights from Driver’s latest trip to Studio 8H.

Adam Driver defends his Star Wars legacy

Explaining in his SNL monologue that Christmas is his favorite holiday, Driver sat down at a piano and dictated his wish list for Santa while tickling the ivories. “It’s me, Adam Driver, from the nice list and also Girls,” he said.

Driver explained that he turned 40 this year, so he’d like five pairs of chinos and a Tesla Cybertruck. “Oh, and I’d like people to stop coming up to me on the street, saying, ‘You killed Han Solo [Harrison Ford],’” he added, referencing his role in the Star Wars sequel series. “I didn’t kill Han Solo. Wokeness killed Han Solo.”

A Christmas reunion goes awry

In a digital short on Saturday’s episode, Mikey Day played a man reconnecting with his childhood friend Keith, played by Driver, after 15 years — only to find out that Keith has become a conspiracist who can’t go within 1,000 feet of a school and the subject of the subject of a Netflix docuseries titled The Man With 600 Kids.

Driver has a mid-flight tantrum

Driver also played an 11-month-old baby on his first flight — his adult-sized head emerging from a toddler-sized body — with Sarah Sherman as his mom, Chloe Troast as a horrified flight attendant, and Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner as fellow passengers.

“Who is that woman? She’s not my mother,” Driver’s baby says after the flight attendant comes by to offer drinks. “Now I’m feeling confused and uncomfortable, and frankly, I miss the womb!”

Julia Stile gets the Last Dance

During the Weekend Update segment, Chloe Fineman offered her idea for the perfect holiday gift: “the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance.”

Fineman told Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che how Stiles’ character from the movie, Sarah, gets into Juilliard with her “street ballet” dance moves. Then the real Julia Stiles crashed the party to join Fineman for a reenactment of the last dance from the Last Dance.