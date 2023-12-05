‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Renewed for 3 More Seasons

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

HBO has renewed the Emmy-winning series for three more seasons through 2026. That will take the show through its 13th season. The series airs Sundays on HBO and is also available to stream on Max.

“We’re very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff,” said John Oliver in a statement. “We will continue trying to stretch the term ‘entertainment’ to the breaking point.”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, shot in New York, offers a satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe. Each episode features the host’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. It features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

“Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said. “With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years.”

The weekly series has received 26 Emmys since it premiered in 2014, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2022 (for the seventh year in a row for both). The show has also received two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions. Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor serve as executive producers. Paul Pennolino directs.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Sundays, 11/10c, HBO