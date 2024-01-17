‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Sets Season 11 Return at HBO

HBO is setting a return date for its Emmy-winning late-night program, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver as the hit series embarks on its eleventh season.

Fresh off of its latest Emmy wins, Last Week Tonight will kick off Season 11 beginning Sunday, February 18 at 11 pm ET/PT where it will be available on HBO and Max. For those less familiar with the show, Last Week Tonight takes a satirical, insightful, and deeply researched look at current events in the United States and around the globe.

Oliver’s hilarious perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, while tackling lesser-reported topics provides viewers with a unique news program. Shot on stage in New York, Season 11 will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy segments.

Among one of Season 10’s funnier ongoing bits was Oliver recruiting his audience to help get the Pūteketeke voted as the “Bird of the Century” in a New Zealand-based poll. Ultimately, his extreme campaign efforts paid off as seen in the photo, above.

Additionally, the series has been renewed through 2026. Season 10 finished its run in December 2023 following a lengthy break due to the writers’ strike. Production on Season 10 paused following the April 30, 2023 episode and picked back on October 1, 2023.

The weekly series has received 28 Emmys since its debut in 2014. At the 75th Emmy Awards, Last Week Tonight took home the honors for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Over the years, the show has accumulated other accolades including Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Writers Guild Awards, and PGA Awards.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions and is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor. Meanwhile, Paul Pennolino serves as the show’s director.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, February 18, 11 pm ET/PT, HBO and Max