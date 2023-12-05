The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards TV category nominees were unveiled today, with Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show leading the charge, securing six nominations.

The acclaimed show, nominated for Best Drama Series, also earned acting nods, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both contending for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Billy Crudup received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

HBO‘s Succession follows closely with five nominations, including a Best Drama Series nod. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Sarah Snook and Matthew MacFadyen are recognized in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

Other notable contenders with four nominations each include A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Lessons In Chemistry, Loki, Reservation Dogs, and The Bear.

Film category nominations for the 29th Critics Choice Awards will be disclosed on December 13, 2023.

The eagerly anticipated winners will be announced during the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The live broadcast of the 29th Critics Choice Awards on The CW will take place Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT; check local listings).

Check below for the full list.