Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Open Up About Cheating Scandal on New Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were fired from Good Morning America last year after reports of their affair became public, have opened up in their new iHeartRadio podcast series, Amy & T.J.

Early in the podcast, Robach notes that December 5 is exactly one year to the day that she and Holmes were told not to go to work. Their firing came after reports surfaced claiming the pair were involved in an adulterous affair, both being married at the time.

When the news first broke, Holmes said he fell into deep despair and spent the day “pounding vodka” and “taking too many edibles.”

“That afternoon, you sent me a text, basically saying, ‘I’m sorry. You were the love of my life. I’m so sorry. This has happened.’ And you just kept saying you were sorry. But you were using past tense in the entire text,” Robach recalled.

“And I texted back: ‘You’re scaring me. Please, tell me you’re okay.’ No response. I call, he doesn’t answer. I FaceTime him. He doesn’t answer his FaceTime,” she continued.

Robach said she became so scared that she and her father jumped into an Uber, drove straight to Holmes’ apartment, and demanded the doorman let them in.

“I ran to you, and I said, ‘TJ!’ and you didn’t move, and I remember it was the most awful thing having to touch your body to see if you were warm,” she continued. “I was so afraid. You were just incoherent.”

Robach said she felt great relief to know that Holmes was still alive. “I knew you were gonna be okay,” she stated. “I stayed with you for a little bit. My dad stayed with me. He told me, ‘I was so afraid of what you were gonna find.'”

The couple also cleared up some details of their supposed affair, noting that they were both in the middle of divorces when they started their relationship.

“Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced,” Robach shared. “I took my [wedding] ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce.”

Holmes said if people knew ahead of time that they were going through divorces, “It wouldn’t have become what it became.”

“At that time, my daughter, who was just 10, I was still trying to get her adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together,” he continued. “So I didn’t wanna spring on her, ‘Hey, you know Amy Robach… I’m dating her now.'”

Describing the last 12 months as a “year of hell,” Robach criticized ABC for the way they handled the situation.

“I was excited to go to work and put this behind us, and we each got a phone call from our bosses saying they made the decision to temporarily take us off the air to let things die down,” she shared.

“I remember I said, ‘Please, no, if you do this, this is going to create a whole new round of articles… please don’t do this. If you’re going to make an announcement to the rest of our colleagues, can you at least acknowledge that we have not violated company policy?'”

“That was the compromise I reached, but I was sick to my stomach because I knew what was coming once that announcement was made,” she explained.

Holmes concluded, “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other, and that is the bottom line.”