Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Won’t Return to ‘GMA’ Until After Investigation

Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won’t be returning to your television any time soon, at least until an internal investigation regarding their alleged affair is concluded.

According to an internal memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin, obtained by E! News, “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

She added, “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

She also expressed that there would be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. Robach and Holmes have been benched from GMA since December 5 after their relationship was made public when The Daily Mail posted photos of the two canoodling in a bar in upstate New York.

Banning the co-anchors may not be what’s best for ratings, because after news of their alleged affair broke, 1.81 million viewers watched GMA3: What You Need to Know. That’s an 11 percent increase from the average of 1.63 million viewers who tuned into GMA3’s prior three broadcasts.

However, after the co-anchors were replaced by Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filling in viewership fell back down to 1.67 million, according to Nielsen data.