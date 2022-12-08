ABC Bosses Examining Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ Relationship for Possible Policy Violations

On December 5, ABC News President, Kim Godwin, stated in a company editorial phone call that the relationship between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hadn’t violated company policy.

According to Deadline, Godwin said “I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” Godwin further told staffers, “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which you guys know are all of us, the people here at ABC.”

The network may be walking back that statement because according to TMZ, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the news site that “ABC’s human resources and legal departments are working together to look into all aspects of the high-profile co-workers hooking up. The goal is to determine if Amy and T.J. did anything to breach their contracts — such as using company resources, like vehicles or drivers, to meet romantically… or pressuring staffers to keep the relationship on the DL.”

Holmes has been on Good Morning America since 2020 and Robach joined GMA3 in 2014. Holmes and Robach were named permanent co-anchors of GMA3 in 2020. Both anchors were removed from the news program after their affair became public knowledge.

The anchors have reportedly been involved romantically for most of this year and they both separated from their respective spouses in August. Holmes had been married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, and he has two children from a previous marriage. Meanwhile, Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue in 2010, and she has two daughters from a previous marriage.