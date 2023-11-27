‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 is on the horizon. The AMC series will debut its highly anticipated second season in 2024 and will cover the plot of the second half of Anne Rice‘s novel of the same name (the first book of The Vampire Chronicles series).

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 ended on November 13, 2022, and fans are hungry for more. They’ve been treated to some footage from the new episodes, as well as photos. Here’s everything there is to know about Interview With the Vampire Season 2 so far, from the cast and release date to plot details and more.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Plot

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 covers the second half of Rice’s Interview With the Vampire book. Season 1 consisted of seven episodes. While an episode count has not been shared for the new season, fans can safely expect around the same number of episodes.

The tale is told in two timelines: one in early 1900s New Orleans (Season 1) and Paris (Season 2), and Dubai in 2022. In a tweak of the source material, the titular interview in the series is Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) second. The first was the one from the book that occurred in San Francisco 50 years prior. Now, instead of being a young journalist with something to prove, Daniel is aged and living with Parkinson’s and is estranged from his family after a lifetime of struggling with addiction. Louis nearly killed Daniel in their first interview, resulting in bite marks on Daniel’s neck that left a scar, but he offered the dark gift to the ailing man in Dubai in 2022. The offer wasn’t accepted, but there’s still more story to tell.

Season 1 ended on a bloody note for the un-dead Lestat (Sam Reid). Louis and Claudia spent the finale plotting his murder after years of living under the same toxic, abusive roof. Louis slit his throat but couldn’t burn his body to finish the killing, leaving Lestat a lifeline by dropping him and his coffin at a dump replete with enough rats to keep him alive. Lestat could come back in the 1900s timeline in Season 2, but the one photo of Reid from the new episodes (below) implies he’ll be seen in flashbacks to Paris before he met Louis.

Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) are seeking out new vampires in Season 2, leading them to the Parisian Théâtres des Vampires. It’s there that Louis meets Armand (Assad Zaman) and his vampire coven that wreaks more public havoc on humans than Louis ever has. Their love story begins in this flashback timeline.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Cast

Anderson and Reid return as Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively, as does Bogosian as journalist Daniel. Zaman played Rashid, Louis’s assistant, in Season 1, but was revealed to be the vampire Armand in the finale. Armand and Louis have been together for decades, the finale revealed, and he will play a much bigger role in Season 2.

New cast members include Hayles and Ben Daniels. Delainey replaces Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Daniels plays the vampire Santiago. The reason for Bass’s departure from the series was not made clear, but she issued the following statement when her exit was announced earlier this year:

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Additional cast has not officially been announced, but according to IMDb, Season 2 cast includes Roxane Duran as Madelaine (Claudia’s adoptive mother in the book), Sinead Phelps as Annika Rooman, and Elander Moore as Malik.

When Does Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Come Out?

An official Interview With the Vampire Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced as of the time of publication. But crew member posts on social media on Monday, November 27 revealed that Season 2 officially wrapped production in Prague that same day.

Anderson treated the team to pizza, donuts, and coffee via food truck as a thank you for their “creativity and skills,” as seen in the tweets below (keep scrolling to see more Season 2 wrapped posts).

And that’s a wrap on #IWTVS2 !!@jacobanderson gets coffee, donuts and pizza for the cast & crew to celebrate pic.twitter.com/5cEn2CDiF0 — Rei Gorrei✨Obscure Vampire Chronicles Facts (@gorrei_vc) November 27, 2023

@jacobanderson contratou dois food trucks e colocou no set da 2° temporada de #EntrevistacomoVampiro, para que toda a equipe aproveitasse as comidas e bebidas a vontade. Nos food truck tem um cartaz com uma mensagem de Jacob: “Para a +#iwtv #iwtvs2 #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/tZh3340evn — Entrevista com o Vampiro & As Bruxas Mayfair (@universoimortal) November 27, 2023

End scene. pic.twitter.com/kXz9NzLbib — Ari | IWTV & The Vampire Chronicles (@a_savagegarden) November 27, 2023

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Trailer

A full-length trailer has not yet been released, but AMC debuted the Season 2 teaser (above) at San Diego Comic-Con in July. In it, fans got their first glimpses of Hayles’ Claudia, Zaman’s Armand in the flashback timeline, and of course, Anderson’s Louis, who’s struggling with the absence of Lestat in the new season. Lestat’s presence, and his affects on Louis and Claudia, loom over the vampires as they enter the Théâtres des Vampires in Paris, Lestat’s old stomping grounds.

Fans were treated to a full scene from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 at New York Comic Con, which showed Santiago, Claudia, and more vampires on a feeding frenzy while Louis and Armand flirted outside. When Armand asks about Lestat in the clip, whom he met before he met Louis (and presumably before Lestat met him as well), Louis replies, “Who?” He seems to be trying to forget all about his former lover. But as the Season 2 tagline says, memory is a monster.

Interview With the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. See the Season 2 posters below.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2, 2024, AMC