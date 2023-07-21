“OK, so where did we leave off?” So asks the Interview with the Vampire Season 2 teaser.

Well, Season 1 ended with, in the present day, Louis (Jacob Anderson) introducing “the love of my life,” the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), while in the past, he and Claudia (Bailey Bass, who exited between seasons, with Delainey Hayles replacing her) left Lestat (Sam Reid) behind … but with rats at his disposal. And now, thanks to this new video, released at San Diego Comic-Con, we’re getting quite the (bloody) look at what’s to come and Hayles as Claudia.

The teaser introduces Louis and Claudia (and us) to the Théâtre des Vampires (“Everything you’re about to see is real”)… but it ends with her asking “Who’s that handsome man on the wall?” — and it’s a portrait of Lestat. Watch the full video above, then check out a new poster featured at Comic-Con:

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic and bestselling novel, Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.

Louis “wants [love] desperately. He wants to be accepted and to be understood. And I think that’s a big part of what love means to me. It’s about somebody else accepting you and you accepting them in all of their multitudes,” Anderson told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale in November 2022. “Maybe Louis didn’t exactly find that in Lestat, but that’s also kind of the premise upon which he first fell for him. This person said, ‘I see you.’ And I think that’s a really important thing for Louis, is being seen and understood. But I don’t know if he has particularly healthy ideas about love.”

Interview with the Vampire, Season 2, 2024, AMC and AMC+