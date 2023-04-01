‘Interview With the Vampire’: Bailey Bass Exits Claudia Role, Replaced by Delainey Hayles

The AMC series Interview with the Vampire will begin filming its second season next week in Prague, but one actor won’t be back with the rest of the cast and crew. Bailey Bass has exited the show, leaving Delainey Hayles to step into the role of teen vampire Claudia, AMC Networks announced on Friday, March 31.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” the company said in a news release. “For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Bass, who is now starring as Tsireya in the Avatar film series, addressed her departure as well. “Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampirefor the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob [Anderson], Sam [Reid], the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Now Interview fans will see Hayles in the role of Claudia, joining Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), and fellow series regulars Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), Assad Zaman (Armand), and Ben Daniels (Santiago).

Hayles previously appeared in a production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in London’s West End and the TV shows Too Close on ITV and Holby City on the BBC.

As AMC Networks explains, Interview With the Vampire is “a sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel,” following Louis, Lestat, and Claudia on their “epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy.”

Season 2 — slated for eight episodes — is executive produced by Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason).

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, AMC