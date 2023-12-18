‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 First Look: Lestat Seethes in New Photo

Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

It’s hard to kill a vampire. It’s even harder to kill your vampire lover.

Jacob Anderson‘s Louis de Pointe du Lac couldn’t finish the job of offing Sam Reid‘s Lestat de Lioncourt in the bloody Interview With the Vampire Season 1 finale, and that will come back to haunt him in Interview With the Vampire Season 2, premiering in 2024 on AMC.

The new episodes cover the second half of Anne Rice‘s novel of the same name. Fans of the book know this means Lestat will have less of a presence in the new season, but the story won’t be completely devoid of the French vampire. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Reid’s Lestat in Season 2 (above), and he’s seething with rage in the photo, his undead eyes glistening. Just what he’s angry about, however, is leaving us in throes of increasing wonder.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will see Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) in Paris, far from New Orleans and Lestat, whom was left just barely alive after Claudia fed him the blood of the dead and Louis slit his throat. Louis couldn’t burn Lestat’s body and bring his immortal life to an end. He threw him in his coffin that locked from the inside instead, and the coffin was schlepped to the dump when the trash was taken out. There, Lestat revived himself on the blood of rats.

In Season 2, we could see Lestat in flashbacks to life before Louis, when he was a founding member of the Théâtres des Vampires in Paris — the same place Louis and Claudia will spend much of Season 2 as they get to know the vampires Armand (Assad Zaman), Santiago (Ben Daniels), and their coven of theatrical bloodsuckers.

The Interview With the Vampire Season 2 teaser trailer shows a painting of Lestat in the basement of the theater. Armand — previously disguised as the human Rashid in 2022 in Dubai — leads the coven of vampires. His history with Lestat will likely be revealed in Season 2, as will the origins of Louis and Armand’s romantic relationship that was revealed in last year’s finale.

In the TV Insider exclusive photo, Lestat is sitting in an ornate red chair with gold trim that’s similar to the theater’s seating in the trailer. He sits in front of a black pillar, an architectural detail seen throughout the theater in the Season 2 clips. This could be a flashback to Lestat’s time at the theater before he arrived in New Orleans.

In a gift to crew members given when production wrapped on Season 2 earlier this month, executive producer Mark Johnson said the season takes place in the “1790’s, 1940’s, 1970’s, and 2023.” Lestat’s attire in the photo looks much more like 1940s fashion than it does 1790s.

The only other photo of Reid in Season 2, however, does depict 1790s fashion. Above, Reid is seen in what appears to be a carriage wearing a red cloak, a vest and overcoat, and an ascot. It seems all but certain that fans will see Lestat in two different timelines in Interview With the Vampire Season 2.

Set to premiere in 2024, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 stars Anderson, Reid, Zaman, Hayles, Daniels and Eric Bogosian and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2, 2024, AMC and AMC+