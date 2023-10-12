‘Interview With the Vampire’ Sneak Peek: Louis & Armand Flirt Amid Vampire Feeding Frenzy in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Much like the vampires in the video above, Interview With the Vampire fans are being fed today. AMC debuted a thrilling Interview With the Vampire Season 2 scene at New York Comic Con for hungry fans that introduces Ben Daniels as Santiago, gives a new glimpse at Delainey Hayles as Claudia (whose blood lust is as strong as ever), and in what’s sure to excite fans the most, shows Jacob Anderson‘s Louis de Pointe du Lac flirting with the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), who more than reciprocates his flirtations.

Rashid’s true identity as the vampire Armand (and “the love of” Louis’s life) was revealed in the final moments of Interview With the Vampire Season 1 (in Dubai in 2022). The Season 2 snippet shows the early days of their courtship decades before, set in front of a vampire feeding frenzy taking place inside a luxurious mansion. Louis and Claudia are with the vampires of the Théâtre des Vampires in the scene, and the group is much more like Lestat (Sam Reid, absent from this clip but not forgotten by the characters in it) and his violent impulses than they are like Louis’ more reserved style.

Santiago shocks by stabbing a human in the back of the neck. Reading his thoughts, the vampire learns how many humans are inside and where the weapons are. Claudia then follows Santiago and the group into the mansion while Louis and Armand stay behind for a smoke. Louis reveals the details of his diet (he feeds on humans every other night now) and asks, “You’re not gonna go in?” As Armand replies, “I am now where I most want to be.”

The romantic scene that plays out between the two vampires is a far cry from the massacre taking place behind them. As the men flirt, humans scream in horror in the house as they’re hunted and fed upon. The contrast of these moments make for a darkly comedic scene, giving fans a hint at the tone of the second season. The pair discusses Claudia and the “pity” of her being made so young, and then Armand offers to help Louis learn how to better block out her thoughts in his mind.

“That’d be great,” Louis says through a pained look, as Armand replies, “Good, because I do believe I felt some trepidation when the name Lestat was uttered.” Louis scoffs and says, “Who?”

See more of Armand, Louis, Claudia, and even Lestat in the new photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 below.

Currently in production on Season 2 in Prague (it received a SAG waiver to resume production) and set to premiere in 2024, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 stars Anderson, Reid, Zaman, Hayles, Daniels, and Eric Bogosian and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Assad Zaman smolders as Armand

Lestat looms over Armand, Louis, and Claudia at the Théâtres des Vampires

Louis and Claudia watch in wonder, but what are they seeing?

