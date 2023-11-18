‘Good Bones’ Alum Tad Starsiak Talks Struggling in Silence Amid Family Drama

HGTV star Tad Starsiak shared a call for mental health awareness on Instagram, nearly a month after Good Bones ended amid tension with his family members.

“Men may struggle in silence with different issues, but we have to break the silence and go talk to someone,” Tad wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “We are men, but we are just human.”

He added: “Things men may struggle with in silence: not feeling like a good provider, imposter syndrome, not knowing how to communicate their feelings and emotions. Break the stigma. It’s OK to ask for help.”

Good Bones fans have heard about the show’s behind-the-scenes drama for months now. Mina Starsiak Hawk, who starred on the show alongside her mother, Karen E. Laine, announced in August that Season 8 would be Good Bones’ final outing. Later that month, Mina said on her podcast, Mina AF, that she was “not on good terms” with Karen and Tad, and she told listeners in October that she hadn’t talked to her mom in a year.

In Mina AF’s September 18 episode, Mina opened up about her relationship with Tad. “My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me, and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him, too,” she said. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. Like, it’s in text, and it’s black and white, and that was kind of my final straw there.”

Nevertheless, Tad had high praise for Mina in an October 20 Instagram post marking the end of Good Bones. “Most thanks to Mina and Karen,” he wrote. “None of this would have been possible for any of us without you two.”

He added: “Many have asked if I’m sad the show is ending, but truthfully, I’m ready for the next adventure, new landscapes, and opportunities, and often times, those lie in the ending of something else.”