HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Butt Lift & Eyelid Surgery Ahead of New Show

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is not afraid when it comes to sharing her plastic surgery journey, and that includes her two latest procedures, a butt lift and an eyelid operation.

The former Good Bones host shared the news on the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast, telling her listeners, “The filler that you put in your lips, you’re probably going to judge me for putting in my butt.” (per Closer).

Hawk had previously opened up about her “mommy makeover,” which she underwent after welcoming her kids, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk. This included a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast implants.

The latest surgeries came after she lost weight due to her regular workouts in the gym with her husband.

“After I got my mommy makeover, I started lifting with Steve, and I probably lost about another 20 pounds over that year,” she explained. “[I was] not actively trying to lose weight, but it was just a natural progression from gaining so much muscle.”

“When I lost all this weight, although I have been incredibly fit, my legs feel like I’m wearing loose pantyhose because of the skin and my butt is like a half-filled bag of flour no matter how many squats or lunges we do,” she continued.

Hawk said she consulted with a doctor for about a year before deciding to go ahead with the butt lift.

“Whether we all want to admit it or not, I care about the way I look, and the way I look makes me feel a certain way about myself,” she shared. “I’m turning 39. I don’t feel 39. I want to look the way I feel.”

In addition to the butt injections, Hawk also underwent a blepharoplasty, a surgery that removes the excess skin from a person’s eyelids. The reality star revealed that her dad and grandmother had both had the surgery in the past.

“There’s a point where it becomes more of a medical necessity,” she explained. “That was not my case. Mine was my right eye you could not see my eyelid. There was so much more skin and it was so swollen. It’s been driving me crazy for three years.”

She added, “This is the only reason I ended up doing this — you can do an eyelid lift awake under local anesthesia. If you are a calm enough person to sit there while someone cuts your eyelid open.”

Hawk said she is happy with the results and wants to share her surgery journey so that she can be honest with her fans.

“I want people to know I’ve had implants. I got filler in my butt,” she stated. “I don’t actually have filler in my lips or cheeks. I do have Botox. Even though I know I’m going to be judged for them, they do make me happy.”

Good Bones, which Hawk hosted with her mother, Karen E. Laine, wrapped up its eighth and final season in October.

Hawk is now preparing to work on a new HGTV spinoff series, which will focus on renovating a lake house she and her husband have been looking at casually for three years. Laine, who has a tense relationship with her daughter, will not star in the new series.