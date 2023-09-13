Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

The Masked Singer panel is mixing things up for its 11th season at Fox as the network revealed Rita Ora will step in to serve alongside Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong as Nicole Scherzinger takes time away to perform on London’s West End.

Along with unveiling the exciting news, Fox shared a new trailer for the forthcoming tenth season of The Masked Singer which kicks off on Wednesday, September 27 at 8/7c. In anticipation of the show’s return, the trailer offers a glimpse of Ora’s arrival which will broadcast on Fox in 2024 when Season 11 airs.

Ora, a singer-songwriter with over 10 billion streams and four number-one UK singles holds the UK record for most Top 10 singles for a British female artist with a total of 13. Among the first artists to receive the BRIT Billion award this year, Ora has been acknowledged for her outstanding achievement in recorded music by surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams.

Ora’s latest album You & I features tunes including “Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)” and “You Only Love Me.” Having served on The Masked Singer UK, she’s no stranger to the series format. Among her other credits are films like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and shows such as The Voice Australia, The X-Factor UK, and Kung Fu-Panda: The Dragon Knight.

In addition to Ora’s arrival, Fox’s new trailer, above, teases plenty of fun and antics from the panelists in Season 10. Among some of the highlights fans can look forward to are nights surrounding Trolls, NFL, the rock genre, and Harry Potter with McCarthy-Wahlberg even donning a Dumbledore getup.

Don’t miss it for yourself! Check out the trailer, above, previewing Season 10 and teasing Ora’s arrival, and let us know what you think of the exciting announcements in the comments section, below.

The Masked Singer, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, Fox (Season 11 premieres 2024)