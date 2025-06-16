Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Meloni, Debra Messing & More Support Mariska Hargitay at Doc Premiere

Hollywood royalty and Law & Order: SVU mainstay Mariska Hargitay honored her legendary mother, Jayne Mansfield, with the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of HBO’s My Mom Jayne at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Friday, June 13.

Directed by Hargitay, the documentary offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the screen siren, whose career and life were tragically cut short in a car accident at the age of 34.

In the film, Hargitay includes never-before-seen footage, surprising family revelations, and new details about the tragic night of the car crash.

The premiere drew a crowd of top-tier celebrities and A-listers, all gathered to pay tribute to both the Hollywood legend and her equally famous daughter as she debuted a deeply personal film for Tribeca audiences.