Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Meloni, Debra Messing & More Support Mariska Hargitay at Doc Premiere

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Mariska Hargitay with Liam Neeson, Cher, Aime Donna Kelly, Kevin Kane, Peter Scanavino , Christopher Meloni, and Danny Pino
Dave Allocca / Starpix
2025 Tribeca Festival hosts New York Premiere of HBO Documentary “ MY MOM JAYNE “

Hollywood royalty and Law & Order: SVU mainstay Mariska Hargitay honored her legendary mother, Jayne Mansfield, with the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of HBO’s My Mom Jayne at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Friday, June 13.

See Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, and 3 Children on 'My Mom Jayne' Red Carpet (Photos)
Directed by Hargitay, the documentary offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the screen siren, whose career and life were tragically cut short in a car accident at the age of 34.

In the film, Hargitay includes never-before-seen footage, surprising family revelations, and new details about the tragic night of the car crash.

The premiere drew a crowd of top-tier celebrities and A-listers, all gathered to pay tribute to both the Hollywood legend and her equally famous daughter as she debuted a deeply personal film for Tribeca audiences.

Aime Donna Kelly, Kevin Kane, Peter Scanavino, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni and Danny Pino - 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Aime Donna Kelly, Kevin Kane, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, and Danny Pino

The cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showed up in full force to support their co-star and exec producer’s documentary premiere.

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the New York premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni

Hargitay’s former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit partner Christopher Meloni joined the fun, too.

Kelly Giddish and Beau Richards at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Kelly Giddish and Beau Richards

Law & Order: SVU regular Kelly Giddish and her husband Beau Richards supported their friend as well.

Ice-T and Coco Austin at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Ice-T and Coco Austin

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T and wife Coco Austin were also onhand.

Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino

Law & Order: SVU stars Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino were also among the guests.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Oscar winner and Freaky Friday 2 star joined the red carpet.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Law & Order star Hugh Dancy was joined by wife Claire Danes on the red carpet.

Cher and Mariska Hargitay at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Cher and Mariska Hargitay

Cher supported her friend on the big day.

Mariska Hargitay and Liam Neeson at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Mariska Hargitay and Liam Neeson

Hargitay was also joined by Liam Neeson at the premiere.

Brooke Shields at the red carpet for the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields arrived in style as well. She once had a recurring role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, portraying Sheila Porter, the grandmother of Olivia Benson’s adopted son.

David Burtka, Harper Grace, and Neil Patrick Harris at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

David Burtka, Harper Grace, and Neil Patrick Harris

It was a family outing for David Burtka, daughter Harper Grace, and husband Neil Patrick Harris. Harris once guest starred as deeply disturbed killer in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent titled “Want.”

Griffin Dunne and Mariska Hargitay at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Griffin Dunne and Mariska Hargitay

Actor and director Griffin Dunne celebrated with Hargitay. Dunne once guest-starred in Law & Order: Criminal Intent in the episode “Jones,” as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the episode “Fashionable Crimes.”

Debra Messing and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Debra Messing and Mariska Hargitay

Debra Messing and Hargitay were all smiles at the Tribeca premiere. Messing once guest-starred on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit titled “Pursuit.”

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

Peter Hermann supported wife Hargitay at the Tribeca premiere, too.

Harry Connick Jr and Cher at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Harry Connick Jr. and Cher

Harry Connick Jr. and Cher smiled for pics at premiere of Hargitay’s doc. Connick Jr. was a guest star on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he portrayed Executive Assistant District Attorney David Haden in a four-episode arc during Season 13.

Diane Sawyer, Mariska Hargitay, and Amy Schumer at the screening of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Diane Sawyer, Mariska Hargitay, and Amy Schumer

Hargitay welcomed Diane Sawyer and Amy Schumer among her support crew for the premiere.

Julianne Hough at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Julianne Hough

Dancing with the Stars‘ Julianne Hough also arrived in style.

David Zaslav and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

David Zaslav and Mariska Hargitay

President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav joined the actress and director for the premiere of the HBO documentary.

Ellen Burstyn and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Ellen Burstyn and Mariska Hargitay

Ellen Burstyn and Hargitay struck a pose on the carpet. Burstyn made her debut on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the Season 10 episode “Swing,” playing Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler, Elliot Stabler’s mother.

Jalen Brunson, Mariska Hargitay, and Rick Brunson at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Jalen Brunson, Mariska Hargitay, and Rick Brunson

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and his father Rick Brunson flanked Hargitay on the red carpet.

Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Ali Wentworth and Mariska Haritay

Actress, comedienne, and writer Ali Wentworth showed up in support of Hargitay. Wentworth once appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in an episode titled “Melancholy Pursuit.”

Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, and Trish Adlesic at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, and Trish Adlesic

Exec producer Lauran Bromley joined Hargitay and producer Trish Adlesic.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at the premiere of 'My Mom Jayne'
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Lindsay Vonn

Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn popped by as well. She once appeared on Law & Order in the episode “Rubber Room,” the Season 20 finale.

Jane Rosenthal and Mariska Hargitay at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival
Dave Allocca / Starpix

Jane Rosenthal and Mariska Hargitay

Film producer and co‑founder of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal posed Hargitay.

Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay




