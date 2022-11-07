Jimmy Kimmel Is Back as Host for the 95th Oscars

Emmy-winning late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The announcement was made by award show veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers of the ceremony. Kimmel previously hosted the awards show in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards) consecutively. Kimmel’s wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer and executive producer Molly McNearney will also exec produce the ceremony.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” said Weiss and Kirshner in a statement.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” added Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”

The news of Kimmel’s return to the Oscars stage comes just weeks after ABC announced that the long-serving late-night host had signed a new three-year extension, taking Jimmy Kimmel Live through its 23rd season.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” said Kimmel. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no’”.

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host the Oscars is a dream come true,” added Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars.”

The Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 2023, ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC