Mina Starsiak Hawk on Coping With ‘Shame’ Amid Family Drama With Mom

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting candid about dealing with the shame around her ongoing family drama with mom Karen E. Laine in the latest episode from her podcast Mina AF.

Posted on November 6, she opens up about how she’s been coping with the situation with the help of Brené Brown’s book Dare to Lead. “So many people on Instagram are saying that I should keep my life to myself, but more of you are saying you’re benefiting from me not [staying quiet],” the renovator shared.

According to Hawk, writer Brown has been helping to teach her about shame and empathy through reading. “It’s this idea that you can only feel shame if you feel alone,” she began. “Like when I was feeling shame for not inviting someone to a party or for setting a boundary, then I can really talk about that openly and have other people relate.”

It’s through sharing her experiences, that Hawk believes that shame begins to dissipate. As previously revealed, Hawk isn’t on good terms with her mother and reportedly hasn’t spoken with her in a year. Similarly, Hawk also has had a rift with her brother Tad Starsiak since filming began on the eighth and final season of Good Bones on HGTV.

Since airing her family drama on her podcast, Hawk has received mixed reactions from fans, with her highlighting this in the new podcast episode. She noted that negative comments “make me feel shame,” adding “I read those, and that feeling comes up.”

She even got candid about the shame surrounding her plastic surgery. “Talking about my plastic surgery, that’s a big one; even talking about it, I still feel shame, even though I talk about it and it’s open, I still feel like people judge me and I did the wrong thing, and I took the easy way out even though I know none of those things are true, and the shame would be so much more if I kept it a secret and was only in my own head about it,” she shared.

Despite the negativity she’s exposed to, Hawk hopes that giving voice to her authentic thoughts and feelings will help others who are experiencing a similar situation. “I am definitely not the only one who has had issues with their family, issues with their mom, but because of the platform that the show created, I have this larger reach than most people and I think this is where it kind of gets tricky with people in the spotlight … It’s really challenging because that opens up so many more doors of so many ugly things,” she concluded.

While Good Bones may be over, Hawk is planning to continue her work with HGTV on a new series that is reportedly in the works. In the meantime, fans can listen to her podcast Mina AF anytime and anywhere you can find podcasts.