HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Speaks Out About ‘Differences’ With Mom Karen

It’s no secret that Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E. Laine have had their differences. Now Hawk is opening ip about their relationship and one of their former co-stars is sharing his thoughts on what it was like working with the two women on the HGTV home renovation series.

Appearing on the latest episode of Hawk’s Mina AF podcast, MJ Coyle responded to a fan question asking what it was like working with the mother-and-daughter duo.

“You can separate us out if you want; we’re obviously very different,” Hawk told Coyle, per People.

“I hope this comes off as a compliment, but you are a little bit more predictable on a day-to-day basis,” Coyle said of Hawk, noting that he had “very different relationships” with both women.

Hawk and her mother started the Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation company back in 2007, but Laine stepped away from the business in 2019. However, the pair still appeared on Good Bones together despite tensions behind the scenes. Recently, Hawk admitted she hadn’t spoken to her mother in over a year.

“I’m a control freak, and my need for immediacy is not shared by the general public,” Hawk told Coyle. “And I change my mind every 12 seconds, and it’s a lot.”

Coyle explained he could relate to that, “So, it was easier for me to understand your wants, your needs, your general immediacy and policy and how you like things done, because I was like, ‘She likes things done the same way I do.’”

“We’re both very impatient people and we need to know what’s happening at all times and we like to have our hands everywhere and nowhere all at the same time,” he continued.

He went on to say that understanding Laine’s wants and needs are a little more complicated. “It’s like she really wants people to understand things that are completely un-understandable,” he stated. “As creative and incredible as she is, getting on the same page as her can be very difficult.”

“If you get on the same page, it can be kind of wackadoo,” Hawk responded, with Coyle adding, “Once you’re on that page, the pages just start flipping and flying.”

Good Bones wrapped up its eighth and final season earlier this month, with Hawk now preparing to work on a new HGTV spinoff series. During her latest podcast, she asked Coyle if he was “mad” that she decided to end the show.

“Absolutely not,” he replied. “There is no part of my being at all that didn’t see, recognize and meet you exactly at that decision. It got to the point that our small team, at that point, we weren’t like even enjoying each other’s company.”

He added, “We got through COVID, we got through all of these things, we got through all of these seasons and everyone was just very burnt out. Everyone was sore. Everyone was miserable.”

Hawk agreed, sharing, “You can have dogs and babies and all of these great things around, but even when that stops putting a smile on your face, you’re like, ‘OK.’”