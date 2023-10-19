HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Update on New Show

Good Bones may have just aired its series finale on HGTV (after an eight-season run), but star Mina Starsiak Hawk will be back on your screen soon with a new project, one she said “feels like getting back to when I started.”

Starsiak Hawk opened up about the spinoff on the latest episode of her podcast, Mina AF, sharing that the project, a lake house she and her husband, Steve Hawk, have been looking at casually for three years (located 35 minutes away from Indianapolis in a community she likes), is her “new dream.”

“It’s this place that I can see in my mind that’s going to be for my family, but also for my extended family, to make these new, amazing memories. I have so many friends that I hear tell great stories about growing up at their grandparents’ lake house and running around in the woods and building forts and just being kids, and I want that for my kids,” she explained.

Starsiak Hawk and her husband will be tackling the project in two phases “because I don’t have enough money to do the whole thing at once. Despite what a lot of people think, I’m not rich,” she continued. The first consists of the living room, dining room, kitchen, main bedroom and bathroom, and the two bedrooms and bathroom for the kids. The second is the outdoor section in the back and the basement.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far, because Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, [Good Bones head designer] MJ [Coyle] and [construction coordinator] Austin [Aynes] are there for demo, and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started and it was just really fun and everything was joyful,” Starsiak Hawk admitted. The design itself is “mid-century modern,” which isn’t her style, but she added, “I’m trying to respect that while giving it my own spin.”

She’s looking forward to viewers tuning in, though she did note that she doesn’t know “when that will air or what that will look like” but promises “that is happening.”

Starsiak Hawk gets candid on her podcast, opening up about working with her family, her complicated relationship with her mother, Karen E. Laine, who was her Good Bones costar, and more.