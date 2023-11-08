‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Is Donut Legendary Singer Tom Jones? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

One of the panelists is certain that there’s a legend under one of the masks in The Masked Singer Season 10, but does the guess fit the clues so far? Based on the reasoning in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 8 episode, possibly!

Following Donut’s performance on “One Hit Wonders Night,” panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg seems to disagree with the others’ line of guessing. “You guys are thinking of actors, but I’m leaning more towards amazing vocal artists, legends,” she says. “When I hear hit after hit, I hear, ‘She’s a Lady,’ ‘What’s New, Pussycat?’ and then I saw the bow and arrow clue, and I thought the song ‘Cupid.’ … I could be wrong, but I think this is the legendary Tom Jones.”

Watch the full sneak peek above to see what the rest of the panelists — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — think of her guess.

As the Fox hit competition series continues its milestone 10th season, hosted by Nick Cannon, it’s time for a special “One Hit Wonders Night” with four new celebrities singing a collection of songs that were once all the rage. (The episode was originally slated to air on November 1, before the World Series delayed it a week.)

Voluntary Unmaskings & More 'Masked Singer' Jaw-Dropping Facts
Related

Voluntary Unmaskings & More 'Masked Singer' Jaw-Dropping Facts

The Season 10 contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, seven Hall of Fame Awards, three Lifetime Achievement Awards, and over 50 tattoos. So far this season, the unmasked celebrities are: Demi Lovato as Anonymouse, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, and Tyler Posey as Hawk.

While there’s still plenty left this season, we already know that the next one will include a change on the panel, with Rita Ora joining McCarthy-Wahlberg, Thicke, and Jeong while Scherzinger performs on London’s West End.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox

The Masked Singer - FOX

The Masked Singer where to stream

The Masked Singer

Jenny McCarthy

Ken Jeong

Nicole Scherzinger

Robin Thicke

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' Season 24
1
‘The Voice’: See Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Emotional Performance
William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Mavournee Hazel in 'NCIS: Sydney'
2
‘NCIS: Sydney’ Showrunner Introduces the New Boss, Team & Conflicts
Yogesh Raut, Mattea Roach, and Jake DeArruda
3
12 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans
Eden McCoy in General Hospital
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Mourns Death of Her Mom After Cancer Battle
Michael Strahan - GMA
5
Michael Strahan Will Be Absent from ‘Good Morning America’ For Another Week