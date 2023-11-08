‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Is Donut Legendary Singer Tom Jones? (VIDEO)

Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

One of the panelists is certain that there’s a legend under one of the masks in The Masked Singer Season 10, but does the guess fit the clues so far? Based on the reasoning in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 8 episode, possibly!

Following Donut’s performance on “One Hit Wonders Night,” panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg seems to disagree with the others’ line of guessing. “You guys are thinking of actors, but I’m leaning more towards amazing vocal artists, legends,” she says. “When I hear hit after hit, I hear, ‘She’s a Lady,’ ‘What’s New, Pussycat?’ and then I saw the bow and arrow clue, and I thought the song ‘Cupid.’ … I could be wrong, but I think this is the legendary Tom Jones.”

Watch the full sneak peek above to see what the rest of the panelists — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — think of her guess.

As the Fox hit competition series continues its milestone 10th season, hosted by Nick Cannon, it’s time for a special “One Hit Wonders Night” with four new celebrities singing a collection of songs that were once all the rage. (The episode was originally slated to air on November 1, before the World Series delayed it a week.)

The Season 10 contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, seven Hall of Fame Awards, three Lifetime Achievement Awards, and over 50 tattoos. So far this season, the unmasked celebrities are: Demi Lovato as Anonymouse, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, and Tyler Posey as Hawk.

While there’s still plenty left this season, we already know that the next one will include a change on the panel, with Rita Ora joining McCarthy-Wahlberg, Thicke, and Jeong while Scherzinger performs on London’s West End.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox