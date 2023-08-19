Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

Hit song covers! Panelist Ken Jeong’s horribly bad guesses! Shocking masked celeb reveals! The Masked Singer has delivered its share of shocks over the years.

The outlandish hidden-celebrity competition nears its return on Sunday, September 10, on Fox (it then takes a two-week break before returning to its regularly scheduled air day on Wednesday, September 27, at 8/7c). And Fox promises “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history” in the first episode. Could it be one of the new characters, Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, or S’More?

The premiere will include guest appearances from past cast members such as Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito, who will perform new duets unmasked. Expect a new format this season, in which the 16 contestants will face off in three groups before competing in a Battle Royale semi-final for each grouping. The Wild Card and Ding Dong Keep It On powers will also be part of the new episodes.

Before the reality competition series makes it Season 10 return, we’ve rounded up jaw-dropping facts from The Masked Singer‘s first nine installments.

Number of Masked Celebrity Singers: 166

From American Idol’s David Archuleta to baseball star Barry Zito, that’s quite a roster.

Duo/Group Costumes: 9

Penn and Teller as the Hydra in Season 7 was quite memorable.

Winged Costumes: 23

A Mouse, a Mallard and a Macaw flew into a game show…

Food Costumes: 15

The a cappella group Pentatonix made for one delicious-sounding California Roll.

Dog Costumes: 5

Nick Cannon: Bulldog!

Singers Saved By the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell: 3

Nicole Scherzinger used it first!

Voluntary Unmaskings: 2

Mickey Rourke was too hot in that Gremlin getup.

Singers Over 90 Years Old: 2

Dick Van Dyke sang…and William Shatner “sang” too!

Non-Humans Under the Mask: 1

Kermit the Frog!

The Masked Singer, Sunday, September 10, 8/7c, Fox