Get ready for more behind-the-scenes network drama, as Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season.

The renewal comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is expected to air later this fall. According to Deadline, the show’s stars and executive producers, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are in talks with Apple to sign new contracts for the fourth season as they work out scheduling. An option for a fifth season is also on the table.

Created by Jay Carson, The Morning Show premiered on November 1, 2019, and centers on the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. The first season examined aspects of the MeToo movement, while Season 2 revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show stars Aniston as The Morning Show co-host Alexandra “Alex” Levy, while Witherspoon plays her new co-host, Bradley Jackson. Billy Crudup portrays the UBA network CEO Cory Ellison, and Mark Duplass plays The Morning Show’s exec producer Charlie “Chip” Black.

New faces joining Season 3 include Jon Hamm, who will be playing Paul Marks, a corporate titan with aims to take over the UBA network, and Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter, a new anchor who joins UBA.

In addition, Julianna Margulies will reprise her role as news anchor Laura Peterson, and Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales will all have recurring roles.

As for what to expect from Season 3, Witherspoon previously told The Hollywood Reporter she wants the next season to move beyond the pandemic. “If #MeToo was the center of season one and season two has so many issues but really tackles the impending pandemic, I would love to see how the world realigns post-quarantine,” she said.

The Oscar winner continued, “Even though that seems optimistic to say at this point, with people still dealing with the complexity of COVID and really what it’s doing to different industries. But just, how the whole world has culturally shifted in so many ways; the way we communicate and work, the way we talk to each other — there’s definitely a lot to talk about and tackle.”

The Morning Show, Season 3, TBA, Apple TV+