What’s really going on inside a Beacon in the new sci-fi thriller coming to MGM+?

Beacon 23, starring Lena Headey as government agent Aster and Stephan James as stoic ex-military man Halan, premieres on Sunday, November 12 at 9/8c (with the first two episodes), and the trailer leaves us with quite a few questions for the series based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey.

The thriller takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster and Halan, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Each Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

As the trailer begins, Aster wakes up after her ship crashes, and Halan tells her she’s on a Beacon. “It’s a pretty sweet view to wake up to,” she says. He offers to help her return to her destination, but she informs him she’s exactly where she should be. So, what’s she doing on Beacon 23? When she tells him what she needs access to, he immediately refuses.

Aster then reports that the Beacon-keeper is being “uncooperative and hostile,” and she suspects he’s hiding something. Was what happened to her ship an accident? Can Aster and Halan trust each other? What exactly is on the Beacon? Watch the trailer above for much more from the science-fiction mystery thriller and love story.

Boat Rocker produces Beacon 23. Zak Penn created the series and serves as executive producer along with Glen Mazzara, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Headey, and James.

Beacon 23, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 12, 9/8c, MGM+