“Girls are taught that if a story isn’t a love story, it’s a tragedy,” according to The Buccaneers trailer, but these girls have each other “and what if this is our love story?”

The Apple TV+ series, premiering on Wednesday, November 8 with the first three episodes (and the finale set for December 13), is all about “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets,” according to the streamer. “A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.”

The Buccaneers, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel, stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Christina Hendricks plays Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton is Honoria Marable, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, features Olivia Rodrigo‘s “all-american bitch” and Miya Folick’s new single “What We Wanna.” The music-driven series features a blend of the 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and is packed with songs from today’s top female performers including Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile, and more, along with original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder, and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES.

Watch the trailer for a look at the girls’ introduction to London and debutante balls, the complicated romances to come, and much more.

The Buccaneers is led by an all-female creative team and is written by creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White. They executive produce with Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

The Buccaneers, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, November 8, Apple TV+