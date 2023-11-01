See Daniel Radcliffe & Paralyzed ‘Harry Potter’ Stuntman’s Bond in HBO Doc Trailer (VIDEO)

The trailer for the Daniel Radcliffe executive-produced HBO documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived has officially arrived, giving viewers a first peek at the story behind the actor’s Harry Potter stunt double.

Described as a coming-of-age story, the film follows the real life of David Holmes, a teen gymnast from Essex, England who was selected to play Radcliffe’s stunt double in the first Harry Potter film when Daniel was just eleven. Over the next ten years, Daniel and David form an unbreakable bond, but tragedy struck in the penultimate film when an on-set injury left David paralyzed.

“Being a stuntman is the best job in the world,” David says in the trailer, above. “You’re constantly being tested, just risking it all. I used to fly. Nothing’s like it, man… I knew I was gonna be a stuntman. And then I got the best job in the world: lead stunt double for Daniel on the Potter films.”

As Daniel puts it, “Dave just seemed like a cool older brother. He would do the most dangerous physical stuff.” But after his injury, Daniel and the people around him didn’t want that to be the sole focus. “This terrible thing happened to Dave, but I don’t want to talk as if his life’s a tragedy. The way his life has affected the lives of people around him means that it is the furthest thing from that imaginable.”

The film examines David’s journey and resilience in the face of a life-altering challenge. The documentary includes personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work, scenes from his current life, and intimate interviews with David, Daniel, friends, family, and former crew members.

Don’t miss it for yourself. Check out the trailer, above, and catch David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived when it debuts on HBO.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, Documentary premiere, Wednesday, November 15, 9/8c, HBO and Max

