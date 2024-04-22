Cop Talk: Our 20 Favorite ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Quotes Over the Years (PHOTOS)

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay for 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 1
NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
Law & Order: SVU

Being on-air for 25 years, you’re bound to produce some memorable lines. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been delivering cathartic and entertaining stories since 1999.

From the iconic opening title sequence and the famous “dun dun” at the end to classics like, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you to smell the defendant” and current heavy-hitters, here are some of our favorite quotes from Law & Order: SVU over the last 25 years.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.

'Law & Order: SVU' title card
NBC

“In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous.” —The Narrator

Mariska Hargitay for 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 1
Challenge Roddie / TV Guide Magazine / ©NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s ‘Detective,’ not ‘Miss.’ Save your lawyering for somebody who gives a damn.” —Det. Olivia Benson, Season 1 Episode 6

Dann Florek, Diane Neal in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 9 Episode 19
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“All right, last time I looked, this was the Special  Victims Unit, not the sex police.” —Capt. Donald Cragen, Season 2 Episode 12

Richard Belzer in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 8
Virginia Sherwood © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“If you don’t question authority, you lose your humanity.” —Det. John Munch, Season 9 Episode 17

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 1
Jessica Burstein / ©NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“The unconscious doesn’t lie.” —Stabler, Season 1 Episode 10

Dann Florek, Mariska Hargitay and Richard Belzer in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 1
NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“Does dealing with sexual deviants every day affect me? The answer is no. Just ask my blow-up doll.” —Munch, Season 1 Episode 22

Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 16
Michael Parmelee/NBC

“Look deep into my eyes. You’re under arrest.” —Det. Amanda Rollins to a hypnotist perp, Season 18 Episode 18

Raul Esparza in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 17
Michael Parmelee/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

“We’re not interested in your psychobabble for the moment, but thank you so much for sharing.” —ADA Rafael Barba Season 18 Episode 10

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay for 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 1
NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I think sex should be one of the best parts of life, not the worst.” —Stabler on why he joined the SVU, Season 1 Episode 1

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Peter Kramer/NBC

“You were the most, single most, important person in my life, and you just disappeared.” —Benson to Stabler, Season 22 Episode 9

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 22 Episode 9
Virginia Sherwood / NBC

“I was afraid if I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.” —Stabler to Benson, Season 22 Episode 9

Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 10
Nicole Rivelli / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” —Det. Elliot Stabler, Season 3 Episode 6

Tamara Tunie, Tom Verica in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 7
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“I speak for the dead, and I’m not done!” —Medical Examiner Melinda Warner, Season 9 Episode 12

Ice-T, Dann Florek in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 10
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“We don’t get to pick the vic.” —Cragen, Season 1 Episode 1

Stabler and Benson almost kiss in 'Law & Order: SVU'
NBC

“I’m not ready for this.” —Benson to Stabler when he tries to kiss her in Season 24 Episode 12

Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 13
Will Hart / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“What, I have a baby and all of a sudden I can’t talk to serial killers anymore?” Rollins, Season 17 Episode 14

Christopher Meloni n 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 8
Virginia Sherwood / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“Drama’s a major food group for teenage girls.” —Stabler, Season 1 Episode 5

Mariska Hargitay, Daria Hardeman in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 14 Episode 13
Michael Parmelee / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Healing begins when someone bears witness. I saw you. I believe you.” —Benson, Season 13 Episode 6

Dann Florek in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 13
Eric Liebowitz / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you to smell the defendant.” —Cragen, Season 1 Episode 10

Officer Tonie Churlish (Jasmine Batchelor) Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 24 Episode 19
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

“You’re here early. Shouldn’t you be at home alphabetizing your merit badges or something?” —Det. Joe Velasco to by-the-book Officer Tonie Churlish, Season 24 Episode 19

