‘Picket Fences’ Star Adam Wylie Arrested for Allegedly Shoplifting at Target

Former child star Adam Wylie, who is best known for playing sheriff’s son Zachary in the ’90s series Picket Fences, is in hot water with Target after allegedly leaving the store without paying for some items in his cart.

According to TMZ, California’s Burbank PD revealed that while visiting a branch of Target on Friday, October 13, Wylie allegedly filled his cart with health and beauty products, and while paying at the self-checkout excluded ringing up some of the items.

Per TMZ, Wylie was stopped outside with the merchandise by the store security team. Items recovered reportedly totaled $108, and Burbank police arrived shortly after the incident, allegedly citing Wylie for petty theft before releasing him.

Over the years, Wylie has lent his voice to various animated projects, but along with Picket Fences, which aired for 88 episodes from 1992 to 1996, the actor’s notable live-action credits include parts in Disney Channel‘s original 1997 Halloween-themed movie Under Wraps, he even appeared in the 2022 sequel film for the network, Under Wraps 2.

He also featured in Kindergarten Cop alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, six episodes of Gilmore Girls as Brad Langford, Malcolm in the Middle, NCIS, Entourage, General Hospital, Castle, Lucifer, and Spin City to name a few. His voice credits include roles in Hey Arnold!, Winx Club, and Legion of Superheroes among others.

The 39-year-old previously appeared on Broadway as well, featuring in 2002’s production of Into the Woods. His most recent projects include the upcoming short Pirates: 3D Show and the video Crayola Kids Adventures: Tales of Gulliver’s Travels.

Whether or not Wylie will face more extensive legal action is unclear at this time.