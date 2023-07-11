‘RHOBH’ Resumes Filming After Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split Rumors

Bravo is making sure to capitalize on the drama surrounding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky as filming resumes on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Despite having wrapped up production on the show’s 13th season, Deadline reports that the cameras are again rolling to capture the cast’s reaction to Richards and Umansky’s separation. It was reported last week that the couple is heading for a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Richards and Umansky later released a joint statement denying the reports, writing, “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” though they admitted to having had “a rough year… the most challenging one of our marriage.”

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the statement continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Whatever the truth of the situation is, the cameras will capture the fallout on the next season of RHOBH. Pickups are now being shot with several cast members, including Richards, with the topic of the separation set to take center stage.

Richards and Umansky’s relationship has been featured heavily throughout the Bravo reality show’s run. Together, the couple share three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia; Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.

Bravo has yet to officially confirm the cast for Season 13, but based on social media posts, it appears Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Crystal King Minkoff will all be back. Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins previously announced they will not be returning for the 13th season.

