Lisa Rinna is no longer part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s grateful for the experience because she said her time on the Bravo reality series made her a “better actor.”

In a preview for her upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which airs today, Friday, March 22, the Days of Our Lives alum was asked if she’d consider rejoining her fellow housewives.

“No. Never. No I wouldn’t [go back],” she said. “But listen, I’m grateful for the experience. I think that it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again. I’m not kidding. It’s true.”

Rinna, who is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Mommy Meanest, explained how her eight years on Real Housewives helped her prepare for such a role.

“Working with those women, going through that experience… I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for 8 years on that show,” she shared. “I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for 8 years on that show. Different psychologies of different women. I never would have come across that if I hadn’t done that show.”

“I’m grateful for that show. I’m the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back,” she reiterated. “Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie.”

Rinna joined RHOBH in 2014 and starred in eight seasons before announcing her exit in January 2023. The Melrose Place star decided to quit the show after her contract expired; her resignation letter was shown on-screen in a Season 13 episode.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement at the time, via People. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Since leaving the show, Rinna has resumed her acting career. In addition to her upcoming Lifetime movie, she appeared in the third season of FX’s American Horror Stories and is set to guest star in the currently airing second season of CBS’ So Help Me Todd.

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings