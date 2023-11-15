How ‘Ghosts UK’ Draws Parallels to CBS Fan-Favorite

We all know and love Ghosts, but the original young humans who inherit a specter-stuffed mansion are in this 2019–23 British comedy. You’ll notice some familiar characters — U.K. spouses Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) parallel the U.S.’s Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) — as well as a strikingly similar setup.

“All of those house-share sitcoms contain people that are in a situation they are stuck in. Ghosts is the ultimate version of that. They are stuck together for hundreds of years, and none of them can leave,” says cocreator Laurence Rickard, who plays U.K.’s caveman spook Robin and the detached head of another ghost, Tudor nobleman Sir Humphrey Bone.

In back-to-back episodes, Button House’s dead residents “meet” the new owners (Ritchie and Smith-Bynoe, above, flanking Martha Howe-Douglas) and, hearing the couple’s plans for a hotel conversion, immediately attempt to scare them off.

During their campaign, a fall gives Alison the not-so-welcome ability to see and hear the ghosts. Imagine having the spirit of a witch burned at the stake (Katy Wix) jabber “Get out. Get out. Get out” on a loop while you’re on the toilet! Alison tries to ignore the ever-present ghosts, who are intent on her acknowledging their existence. You can probably guess which faction wins!

Ghosts U.K., Series Premiere, Thursday, November 16, 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, CBS

