‘Ghosts UK’: How Does It Compare to the U.S. Version? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts UK Season 1, Episode 1, “Who Do You Think You Are?” & “Gorilla War.”]

Ghosts UK has landed stateside as the original inspiration behind CBS‘s fan-favorite Ghosts made its Season 1 debut on the network.

As with most TV influences, Ghosts UK strikes a strong resemblance with its American counterpart, as viewers are introduced to Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), a young couple who are searching for a new home when they get an exciting call. Alison has inherited Button House, a home full of restless spirits. Sound familiar?

While Alison and Mike may be the counterparts to Rose McIver‘s Sam and Utkarsh Ambudkar‘s Jay, they are their own characters with their own quirks. Unlike Jay, Mike isn’t a chef, and Alison’s career isn’t quite defined when we meet her either. All we know is they share the same need to find a home and the ambition to turn it into a Bed & Breakfast.

In this iteration, Alison and Mike call it a hotel. And just like the spirits from Woodstone, the ghosts of Button House are eager to ride the house of its latest inhabitants. Implementing their various talents to try and spook them out, their efforts yield minimal results. When Alison ends up leaning out a window though, pantless ghost Julian (Simon Farnaby) gives her a little push.

Unlike Sam tripping on a vase knocked over by pantless finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman) in the American version, Alison takes a literal tumble out of the window. Of course, just like Sam, this near-death experience leaves Alison with the superability to see spirits, which are abundant at Button house.

Initially, she’s spooked, but when she realizes she’s stuck with them, Alison learns to embrace her new roommates by the end of the second episode, which also aired alongside the first installment for premiere night. But what did you think of the British version? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments section, below.

And don’t miss more of Ghosts UK as we await the return of Ghosts on CBS in the new year.

