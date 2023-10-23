‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Is Back in New Show Promos

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

It’s been a while since viewers have seen Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy! as she has been sitting out in support of the Hollywood strikes, but a new promotional poster reminded fans that she is still very much a part of the show. And she could be headed back soon.

The Big Bang Theory alum has been absent from the TV episodes and the show’s promotional material for months, having not appeared on the Jeopardy! Instagram page since July, in a post hyping her and co-host Ken Jennings‘ Emmy nominations.

But on Friday, the Jeopardy! social media channels shared a new poster promoting #Jeoparween, which features both Bialik and Jennings.

In the lead-up to Halloween, the Jeopardy! YouTube and TikTok channels will be posting clips from “the spookiest categories to ever haunt The Alex Trebek Stage.”

The image, which is in the style of an old horror movie poster, sees Jennings peeking out from behind a Dracula-style cape while Bialik reacts in surprise to his side.

Bialik’s inclusion in the picture reminded fans that, yes, she is still technically part of the show.

“Yay, Mayim!!” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another commented, “Can’t wait to have mayim back!”

“Oh, my… This is gonna be some good grim fun! I’m so checking this out!” said another.

“Please please please have Mayim back. If not then just replace Ken with a good host,” wrote another fan on Twitter/X.

Others were less enthused, with one person writing, “Mayim? Thanks for the warning” and another saying, “Gotta say no to Mayim.”

“Why is Bialik still associated with the show?” said another.

The Blossom star stepped away from Jeopardy! in May in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike, with Jennings stepping in to film the remainder of the Season 39 and the currently airing post-season tournaments and Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2.

There is no official word on when Bialik will return to the show, though it’s unlikely to be this year. Her sitcom Call Me Kat was canceled earlier this year, which does free up her schedule for future tapings. However, she has also been working on a Blossom reboot, though things are on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I’m happy to tell you that, yes, it’s true. All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends,” Bialik told Vanity Fair earlier this month regarding the Blossom revival.