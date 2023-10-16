‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Performing on Show

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik has opened up on how she thinks she’d fair as a contestant on the hit game show, and the answer may shock you.

On the latest episode of Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast, the 47-year-old Call Me Kat star was asked how well she would perform as a contestant, where she earnestly replied, “People ask if I know all that stuff, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. First of all, answering things like that under pressure with a timer is not gonna happen for me. It’s hard!”

She explained her answer in detail, telling Maher, “There’s a rhythm that winners get into – there’s a huge psychological component. If you get something wrong, it can be debilitating. I would cry, I think.”

The Big Bang Theory alum then spoke of the scholarly aspect of the game, especially given her Neuroscience educational background. “The knowledge I have is not necessarily Jeopardy! knowledge. I’m trained in science, and I am a crossword puzzle person.” “Hebrew and Jewish studies,” she added: “but it’s a different knowledge.” If it were a topic like “18th-century British poets,” she said, “I don’t know!”

As previously reported, The Big Bang Theory actress took a step back from hosting to stand in solidarity with the striking writers and now continues to do so while supporting her fellow SAG-AFTRA members who are also striking. As a result, Jeopardy!‘s 40th season used material written before the WGA strike, as well as “non-original material,” meaning recycled questions.

There is still no official word on when Mayim Bialik will return as host. The Big Bang Theory alum stepped away back in May, and Ken Jennings has been hosting the recent episodes of Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy!

Check out the podcast episode below.