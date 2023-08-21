‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Replaces Mayim Bialik as Host

Ken Jennings is officially stepping in to serve primetime hosting duties on ABC‘s Celebrity Jeopardy! which was previously helmed by Mayim Bialik.

The former Jeopardy! champ-turned-host is filling the role Bialik once filled as she hosted the primetime special run on ABC for its first season, according to Deadline. The news shouldn’t come as a major surprise to viewers who missed Bialik’s hosting on the final weeks of the regular Jeopardy! series which she co-hosts with Jennings.

As previously reported, The Big Bang Theory actress took a step back from hosting to stand in solidarity with the striking writers and now continues to do so while also supporting her fellow SAG-AFTRA members who are striking as well. According to On Camera Audiences, which allows fans to snag tickets to live tapings, filming for Celebrity Jeopardy! has already begun.

The show is expected to return Wednesday, September 27 with brand new episodes featuring celebrity contestants competing to win big for charities of their choosing. Also returning the same evening is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune which will air directly after.

Celebrity Jeopardy! is just one of the many game shows filling up the ABC slate this season as the network puts a focus on unscripted content amid the ongoing strikes which is holding up the return of scripted favorites like Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy.

As previously reported, Jeopardy!‘s 40th season will feature material written prior to the WGA strike as well as “non-original material,” meaning recycled questions. It’s unclear if that applies to Celebrity Jeopardy! at this time. Stay tuned for more updates as we await news on Celebrity Jeopardy!‘s return, and let us know what you think about the show’s hosting switch-up in the comments section, below.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC