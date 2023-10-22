‘Dancing With the Stars’: Ariana Madix Is Getting Physical Therapy for Foot Injury

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

No pain, no gain? As she continues vying for the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Mirrorball, reality TV veteran Ariana Madix is nursing a foot injury.

“Another day, another [physical therapy] sesh!” the Vanderpump Rules personality wrote on Instagram on Saturday, captioning a video of her right foot bandaged and surrounded with ice packs.

Madix previously mentioned her injury as she explained to Entertainment Weekly why she wore bedazzled sneakers and not heels during the ABC series’ October 10 episode.

“I am dealing with an injury on my right foot,” she said.

And in an October 14 Instagram comment, Madix told fans that her foot injury “requires a stiff sole, hence the last-minute switch.”

Despite the setback, Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov have offered fierce competition on DWTS Season 32, placing in the top five couples for each of the first four weeks and tying with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach for the best scores of Week 3.

Madix was the first star announced for DWTS’ Season 32 cast, joining the dancing competition after her split from longtime boyfriend and Vanderpump costar Tom Sandoval following his #Scandoval cheating drama.

In fact, her first outfit on Dancing with the Stars was a version of the “revenge dress” she wore to the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

“It felt amazing. Oh yeah. And very much therapeutic,” she told Entertainment Tonight after that season premiere. “And Pasha choreographed just the most amazing stuff, and I felt just really empowered and strong, and I also felt like it was a moment for me to be like, ‘You do deserve to be here, and I’m just gonna give them my all,’ and I just want to be able to stay and keep doing that, you know? I wanna keep giving it my all every week.”

