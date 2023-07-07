‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

Dancing With the Stars has announced its first cast member for the upcoming 32nd season, as Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be taking to the dance floor when the long-running reality competition series returns this fall on ABC and Disney+.

Madix and DWTS judge Derek Hough made the announcement on Friday’s (July 7) episode of Good Morning America. “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad, mad for Madix,” Hough said as he introduced the Bravo reality star.

“That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this season,” Madix said as she joined Hough in what looked to be some kind of lavish kitchen.

“Say goodbye to the drama, and say hello to the dance floor,” Hough added as the pair busted some moves.

There’s just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can’t wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

Hough was referencing the drama from the recently aired 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, which saw Madix at the center of a huge cheating scandal. Throughout the season, it was revealed that Madix’s boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

The drama, which became known as “Scandoval,” saw the Bravo reality series receive its highest ratings in years. The season ended last month with a highly intense three-part reunion which saw the key players in the drama confronting each other for the first time.

Madix, who has been part of Vanderpump Rules since the second season, started her career appearing in a number of video skits for the website CollegeHumor. She has also had guest roles on several TV series, including the Fox sitcom Dads and FX’s Anger Management.

She earned her spot on Vanderpump Rules in 2013 after she started working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca.

In addition to DWTS, Madix will next be seen in the upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, in which she plays a police officer investigating a sex trafficking case.

The full cast for DWTS Season 32 will be revealed on September 13 on Good Morning America.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 32, Fall 2023, ABC & Disney+