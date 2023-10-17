‘When Calls The Heart’: Erin Krakow Talks Season 10 Finale & Confirms Chris McNally’s Future

Erin Krakow has opened up about the dramatic end to Season 10 of When Calls the Heart, including her character’s relationship with Lucas (Chris McNally) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and what that cliffhanger means for Season 11.

To get readers up to speed, this season saw Elizabeth (Krakow) grow distant from Lucas despite previously accepting his marriage proposal. With Lucas running for governor, which would mean leaving Hope Valley if he won, Elizabeth decided to call off the engagement and end the relationship in the penultimate episode.

The season finale saw Lucas elected governor, and Elizabeth was there by his side to offer her support. However, towards the end of the episode, a mysterious figure pulled up in a car to confront Lucas. In the final moments, a concerned Bill (Jack Wagner) interrupted Elizabeth and Nathan to tell them that Lucas urgently needed help.

With how things ended, some viewers wondered if this was the show’s way of killing McNally’s character off. However, that is not the case, as Krakow confirmed in an interview with ETOnline.

“We’re not gonna lose Chris McNally,” she stated. “I mean, he’s fantastic. I can’t imagine that. Our show just grew and changed when we brought in Kevin and Chris.”

Krakow promised that the questions raised at the end of the Season 10 finale will be answered early in Season 11. “I can say that the good news is that those questions will be answered,” she said. “And pretty much right away, so we’re not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers.”

However, she did say that “the Nathan and Elizabeth journey may be a bit slower,” adding, “but we will be dropping hints as much as we can.”

Talking about Elizabeth’s break-up with Lucas and her lingering connection with Nathan, Krakow shared, “And then I think that there is just maybe something happening in Elizabeth’s heart that she can’t quite deny as much as she once tried.”

Krakow also acknowledged how some fans might be disappointed by the end of the Elizabeth/Lucas romance, admitting, “It may be tough on some of our fans, but what I really appreciate about it is it’s a story of two people who still have a very deep love for one another.”

“I think that they were just being true to what was in their hearts, and you can’t argue with that,” she continued. “They are being true to their authentic self, so, I mean, I think it was the right move.”